Town of Queen Creek opens new Fire Station No. 1 in Town Center

The town of Queen Creek officially opened the new Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday, March 29, replacing the existing Town Center fire station. Located on Ellsworth Loop, the state-of-the-art fire station includes important features to enhance response times and the safety of firefighters.
“Our new station comes with many benefits. It meets or exceeds current standards and will help enhance the services we provide to Queen Creek and the region,” Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department Chief Ron Knight stated. “As a fire department, we are committed to serving this community, but we are also committed to the health and safety of our firefighters.”
The new fire station is strategically placed on Ellsworth Loop to help reduce response times. Additionally, the doors in the front of the bay, where the engines exit, are bi-fold doors that open faster than standard roll-up doors.
Beyond the features that help reduce response times are the features that enhance the health and safety of the firefighters, including:
•Sealed, ground concrete floors that reduces exposure to biohazards.
•Isolated storage for protective equipment to reduce contamination from the turnouts to other materials and reduce exposure to exhaust.
•Two separate areas to wash laundry to reduce contamination.
•Built-in exhaust ventilation in the bays.
“Today is a celebration. We enjoy exceptional emergency services in Queen Creek, and today we celebrate a new station that will help our firefighters continue to keep us safe,” shared Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “As a community, we continue to experience steady growth and it is important that our programs and services expand appropriately; the fire station is designed to meet the continued growth of the town.”
The new 13,000-square-foot facility was designed by Perlman Architects and built by CORE Construction. It includes three bays, living areas for firefighters and the battalion chief and an on-site workout facility. The living quarters include space for the current fire crew and BC and additional space for a second crew and BC when the department reaches the need to expand.
The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department was formed in 2008 with two fire stations, both intended to be temporary stations. The need for a new, permanent Town Center fire station was identified in the 2013 updated Municipal Master Plan as well as the 2015 updated Fire and Emergency Services Master Plan.
Providing a safe community, superior infrastructure and a quality lifestyle are all goals identified in the 2016 Queen Creek Corporate Strategic Plan. The completion of the new fire station is a significant step toward each of the goals.
A new law enforcement and community chambers building is under construction in Town Center; the building is anticipated to be complete this summer. Construction of a new neighborhood fire station, Fire Station No. 3, is also under way in the northwest area of the town on Queen Creek Road, just west of Sossaman Road. Fire Station No. 3 is expected to be completed in the late summer of 2017. Fire Station No. 2 is at 24787 S. Sossaman Road.
For additional information about QCFMD visit QueenCreek.org/Fire.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.