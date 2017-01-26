Two people found dead after house fire in Queen Creek

Two people were found dead Wednesday afternoon after a fire at a Queen Creek home.
Around 4:30 p.m. (Jan. 25), fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 21000 block of East Via Del Oro. That’s near Chandler Heights and Sossaman roads.
[RAW VIDEO: Video 1 of fatal Queen Creek house fire from neighbor]
“The flames were 25 feet out of the windows. Literally, it went from light smoke to flames in five minutes. I’ve never seen a fire like that before,” said Scott Gifford who lives next door.
He ran outside saw, the flames and tried to help his neighbor inside.
“The front door was cracked a little bit like, he had pushed it in a little. Both of us tried to go in, realized that there is no way this could happen,” said Gifford.
After the fire was extinguished, the two victims were located inside the home.
“Tragic situation, nobody knows what happened. It happened so fast the fire was within five minutes. The house was completely engulfed,” said Gifford.
MCSO arson investigators are looking into the cause.
[RAW VIDEO: Video 2 of fatal Queen Creek house fire from neighbor]
The names of the victims have not been released. It’s not immediately clear how they died.
Editor’s note: A gofundme account set up to help the family has identified the victims as Juliet Arnett and her youngest son, Josh. To donate, visit the page at https://www.gofundme.com/3aky960.
