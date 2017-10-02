UPDATE: MCSO postpones active shooter drill at high school

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has postponed the active shooter drill scheduled for today in Queen Creek due to the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
“Given the tragic event that occurred in Las Vegas, the active shooter drill scheduled at Queen Creek High School this morning has been postponed. While training is extremely important and will take place at a later date, the timing could have negative impacts. Our thoughts are with the families, friends and first-responders in Las Vegas,” Deputy Ivan Lopez, spokesman for MCSO District 6-Queen Creek, said in a texted response to questions to the Queen Creek Independent.
The Las Vegas shooting is believed to be the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, with at least 58 reported dead and an estimated 515 injured, according to CBS 5 News, a news partner of the Queen Creek Independent.
A gunman, who has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired shots Oct. 1 from a window on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay resort and casino into the crowd of people attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival across the street from Mandalay Bay, CBS 5 News reported on its website.
(Editor’s note: Through partnership Independent Newspapers is publishing information provided by CBS 5 News. The story can be found here.)
MCSO’s drill could take place in a few months, Deputy Lopez said.
Today’s drill would have coordinated by MCSO Tactical Operations teams and will involve deputies, other first responders, school administrators and volunteer role players.
The future drill will include a staged scenario where first responders deploy after reports of an active shooter at the high school, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, according to a press release issued by the town of Queen Creek.
“We want to assure the community that we are going to be prepared for a real-life situation,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone in the release. “There are best practices that we’ve learned and are learning from law enforcement partners in and out of Arizona that we can apply as we train. It’s imperative that we train in real-life situations with our partners so we are prepared for the worst-case scenario.”
The active shooter training was to be conducted over Queen Creek High School‘s fall break when students and staff are not on campus. Training activities will also be taking place in the neighboring church parking lot, at 22035 E. Ocotillo Road.
MCSO District 6-Queen Creek is the contracted law enforcement provider for the town of Queen Creek. It is at 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011.
Editor’s note: The Queen Creek Unified School District released a message to its students, their families and staff in its weekly newsletters, dated Sept. 8, 2017, and Sept. 15, 2017, district spokeswoman Stephanie Ingersoll said in an e-mailed response to questions. She said the district also will follow up with details on social media and the district website: qcusd.org.