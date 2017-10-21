100 Miles challenge kicks off Nov. 1 at San Tan Mountain park

This year’s 100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge is back.
Each year, the county-wide event grows as participating parks in the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation department challenge park visitors to get outside and connect with nature.
To register or for more information, visit https://www.maricopacountyparks.net/things-to-do/activity/100-miles-in-100-days-challenge/.
Or call San Tan Mountain Regional Park at 480-655-5554.
With more than 420-miles of trails, Maricopa County’s regional park system provides a venue for hiking, trail running, mountain biking and horseback riding.
Locally, the event kick-off hike will take place 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek. Meet at the main trailhead.
Participants are invited to take the first steps to their goal along with members of the park’s in-house hiking group, San Tan Hikers, led by a ranger.
Park officials will choose the route that morning and keep it under five miles. Hikers can learn about the park, make new friends and plan their next miles.
Biker and horse-riders also are welcome to start their 200-mile journey that morning.
Participants should bring closed-toe shoes, water, a hat, sunscreen and snacks.
While the goal of the challenge is to log 100 miles in 100 days (200 miles for mountain bikers and/or horseback riders), many individuals set personal goals going well beyond the 100 miles.
While the park gives away an annual pass and $25 retail center voucher to one recipient at the end of the program (just ask William Ward, the 2017 winner), most challenge members participate in the program to connect with nature and meet new friends.
To help participants stay motivated, the park invites them to join its Facebook page at facebook.com/MCParks100MilesIn100Days.
The community page is a way to connect with others participating in the challenge, share success stories, find the motivation needed to get through the holidays and participate in fun activities.