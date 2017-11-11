2018 draw results available for spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear seasons

Hunters who have an Arizona Game and Fish Department portal account can view their draw results for the 2018 spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear seasons. Log into the account and be taken to a personal “My AZ Outdoors” page.
A portal account provides VIP access to draw results up to a week before results are released to the general public. It’s quick, easy and free to create a portal account. Visit https://www.azgfd.com/Account/Register and fill in the required fields.
A portal account offers hunters a secure way to manage and view their contact information, as well as license details, draw results and bonus points, in their personal “My AZ Outdoors” section. It’s also mobile-friendly, which means customers can view their information on their smartphone.
Meanwhile, the department will post an announcement on its website when results officially are released. All permit-tags are anticipated to be mailed by Dec. 13; all refund warrants by Dec. 1.
For more information, call the department at 602-942-3000.