5K Spooktacular fun run, walk to take place Oct. 21

Oct 18th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Registration is under way for the inaugural 5K Spooktacular Family Fun Run and Walk that will take place this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 21.

It is scheduled for 8 a.m.-noon at Queen Creek Middle School, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road, just south of Queen Creek Road.

The registration fee through Oct. 20 is $35 for students with ID and $40 for non-students, according to the event website.  The registration fee on race day will be $50.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/2xweL3R.

Proceeds will go to the school’s PTSO and the Queen Creek Education Foundation.

The fee includes the following:

  • Custom event Dri-Fit Tech T-shirt
  • Custom event finisher’s medal
  • Age group awards for top three in all age groups, which are: 8 and under, 9-10, 11-13, 14-17, 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75 and over
  • Pre- and post-race “runner’s brunch” (bagels, fruit, water, Gatorade, etc.)
  • Real time results and photos on the StartLine Racing Website or mobile app (on Apple and Google).
  • Course set/marked by StartLine Racing to maximize the experience

Race day registration will start at 7 a.m. at Queen Creek Middle School. Participants may pay using cash, check and credit cards (Visa or Master Card) on race day.

Friendly leashed pets and strollers and wagons are allowed.

Due to the common start/finish line, there is no bag check for this event.

Event schedule: Oct. 21

  • 7 a.m. – Race day packet pick-up. Registration opens
  • 8:15 a.m. – 5K run begins
  • 9 a.m. – Awards begin (approximate)

For more information, visit the StartLine Racing website, e-mail info@startlineracing.com or call 480-912-7878.

 

 

Tags: · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie