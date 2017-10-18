5K Spooktacular fun run, walk to take place Oct. 21

Registration is under way for the inaugural 5K Spooktacular Family Fun Run and Walk that will take place this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 21.
It is scheduled for 8 a.m.-noon at Queen Creek Middle School, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road, just south of Queen Creek Road.
The registration fee through Oct. 20 is $35 for students with ID and $40 for non-students, according to the event website. The registration fee on race day will be $50.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/2xweL3R.
Proceeds will go to the school’s PTSO and the Queen Creek Education Foundation.
The fee includes the following:
- Custom event Dri-Fit Tech T-shirt
- Custom event finisher’s medal
- Age group awards for top three in all age groups, which are: 8 and under, 9-10, 11-13, 14-17, 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75 and over
- Pre- and post-race “runner’s brunch” (bagels, fruit, water, Gatorade, etc.)
- Real time results and photos on the StartLine Racing Website or mobile app (on Apple and Google).
- Course set/marked by StartLine Racing to maximize the experience
Race day registration will start at 7 a.m. at Queen Creek Middle School. Participants may pay using cash, check and credit cards (Visa or Master Card) on race day.
Friendly leashed pets and strollers and wagons are allowed.
Due to the common start/finish line, there is no bag check for this event.
Event schedule: Oct. 21
- 7 a.m. – Race day packet pick-up. Registration opens
- 8:15 a.m. – 5K run begins
- 9 a.m. – Awards begin (approximate)
For more information, visit the StartLine Racing website, e-mail info@startlineracing.com or call 480-912-7878.