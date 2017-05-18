ALA-Queen Creek junior high baseball team wins state championship

The boys junior high baseball team at American Leadership Academy — Queen Creek 7-12, 23908 S. Hawes Road, capped off an undefeated season by winning the Canyon Athletic Association state championship May 6.

The tournament took place at Maryvale Ballpark in Phoenix.

“Our boys won an exciting and well-played baseball game 2-1 over Paradise Honors. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation,” according to a post on the school’s athletics department website: http://www.alaschools.org/qc-jhhs/.

“We went extra innings and Jett Lundell scored the winning run with two outs when Ethan Lindauer hit a double into right center. Dawson Morris won most valuable player of the state tournament and Ethan won the game ball. Our team ended the season 15-0. Congratulations, Patriots,” the post said.

