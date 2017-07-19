Arboretum events this weekend spotlight desert edibles, mushrooms

Native Sonoran desert plants and mushrooms will be featured in events taking place Sunday, July 23, at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 U.S. Highway 60 in Superior.
•Taste Desert Edibles: Learn some of the edible and medicinal uses for native Sonoran desert plants on a leisurely guided walk at 8 a.m. Sunday. Apache Junction resident and desert plants enthusiast Jim Shepherd will show his audience prickly pear cacti and mesquite trees.
What’s more, you’ll have a chance to taste a few desert-edible samples ranging from prickly pear jelly to nopalitos, mesquite flour and agave nectar.
During his walk Mr. Shepherd shares a synopsis of arboretum history and narrates ways prickly pear cacti, ratany, agaves and jojobas have fed, healed and clothed Sonoran desert peoples for more than 1,000 years.
In addition, he advises members of this guided tour explore the Curandero Trail, which has steep sections that are not suitable for visitors who use wheelchairs or walkers.
His tour begins from the arboretum visitor center promptly at 8 a.m. July 23. It is included with $12.50 daily admission.
•Arizona’s Edible Mushrooms Lecture/Slideshow: Summer rains in Arizona ponderosa pine forests could mean July and August will be primetime for harvesting tasty native mushrooms.
Arizona fungophiles are optimistic that precipitation this month will sprout mushrooms that summon visions of culinary adventure and haute cuisine: chanterelles, morels, oysters and boletes; shaggy-manes and lobster mushrooms, plus the Caesar’s amanita, unique to our American Southwest.
Even puffballs are edible, as you’ll learn July 23 in a Sunday morning lecture by Apache Junction authors, videographers and fungi aficionados Jim and Dana Warnecke.
Their slideshow and lecture at Boyce Thompson Arboretum follows BTA’s regularly scheduled 8 a.m. guided walking tour where Mr. Shepherd points out native desert plants and explains their edible and medicinal uses.
After Mr. Shepherd’s walk, guests can cool off in our air-conditioned lecture room from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and learn about edible mushrooms from retired Arizona Game and Fish Department biologist Jim and his wife Dana, both experienced and enthusiastic hunters of Arizona’s most prized edible mushrooms.
They’ll have copies of their video “Arizona’s 11 Most Edible Mushrooms presenting the what, where, when, how and why of Grand Canyon State fungi-foraging.
The Warneckes will offer a discount on their DVD ($13 cash or check accepted) for those who attend the talk.
“If one hunted only the 11 species presented in our 21-minute film, it would still be enough for a lifetime of tasty pleasures,” Mr. Warnecke says. “This professionally produced film contains lush and illustrative cinematography of fungi — you’ll see all the distinguishing features of these choice edibles in clear, close-up detail.”
For a sneak preview, check out fishheadproductions.net/.
Find a mushroom hunters’ checklist read precautionary advice even get tips on training your dog to find fungi at: arizona-mushrooms.org.
Editor’s note: Paul Wolterbeek is a staff member at Boyce Thompson Arboretum.