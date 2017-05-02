Barrel racing, Arabian horse show this weekend at Queen Creek’s Horseshoe Park

The following are a sampling of events scheduled to take place at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. Spectator admission is free to many of the events. For more information about the park, visit http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre. For a full calendar of events, visit www.queencreek.org.
MAY 5-FRIDAY
•QCBRA Friday Night Lights: 4-10 p.m. Free spectator admission. Presented by the Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association May-August. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/qcbra/.
•Bar 92 Productions Team Roping: 5 p.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
MAY 6-SATURDAY
•East Valley Arabian Horse Association Show: 10 a.m. Free spectator admission, This is a classic Arabian horse show hosted by the East Valley Arabian Horse Association. Events take place throughout the day. For more information, visit EVAHA.org.
MAY 6-SATURDAY
•Arizona National Horse Show: 7 a.m.
MAY 6-7
•Charlie Hill Horsemanship Clinic: For more information, visit the Charlie Hill Horsemanship chillmethod.com Facebook page.
MAY 12-FRIDAY
•QCBRA Friday Night Lights: 4-10 p.m. Free spectator admission. Presented by the Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association May-August. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/qcbra/.
•Bar 92 Productions Team Roping: 5 p.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
MAY 13-SATURDAY
•Chandler Vaqueros Saddle Club: 4 p.m. Free spectator admission. Riders from this local area gymkhana organization are involved in a series of equestrian games such as barrel racing and pole bending. Events are held throughout the day. For more information, visit CVSC.net.
•Desert Diamond Barrel Race: 5 p.m. Free spectator admission. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
MAY 14-SUNDAY
•Queen Creek Gymkhana Club: 9 a.m. Local organization for riders to engage in Western play events such as barrel racing and pole bending. Free spectator admission. Learn more at QCGC.blogspot.com.