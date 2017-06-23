Coming soon to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre in Queen Creek

The following are a sampling of events scheduled to take place at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. Spectator admission is free to many of the events. For more information about the park, visit http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre. For a full calendar of events, visit www.queencreek.org.
JUNE 23-FRIDAY
QCBRA Friday Night Lights: 4-10 p.m. Free spectator admission. Presented by the Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association May-August. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/qcbra/.
Bar 92 Productions Team Roping: 5 p.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
JUNE 24-SATURDAY
Queen Creek Flat Track Motorcycle Racing: 4 p.m. Held on select Saturday nights during the summer, motorcycles compete for the fastest time. Multiple divisions from youth to professional. Admission and participation fee Learn more at QCFlatTrack.com.
Ferreira Team Roping: 7 p.m. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. Free spectator admission. For more information, visit the Ferreira’s page on Facebook..
JUNE 30-FRIDAY
Bar 92 Productions Team Roping: 5 p.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 7-FRIDAY
QCBRA Friday Night Lights: 4-10 p.m. Free spectator admission. Presented by the Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association May-August. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/qcbra/.
Bar 92 Productions Team Roping: 5 p.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 8-SATURDAY
Queen Creek Flat Track Motorcycle Racing: 4 p.m. Held on select Saturday nights during the summer, motorcycles compete for the fastest time. Learn more at QCFlatTrack.com.