Coming soon to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre

The following are a sampling of events scheduled to take place at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. Spectator admission is free to many of the events. For more information about the park, visit http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre. For a full calendar of events, visit www.queencreek.org.
APRIL 6-9
Arizona Cutting Horse Association: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Between October and April, the AZCHA hosts six different five-day events showcasing the best NCHA sanctioning cutting in the western U.S. Cutting is an equestrian event in the western riding style where a horse and rider are judged on their ability to separate a single animal away from a cattle herd and keep it away for a short period of time. Events are held throughout the day. For more information, visit AZCHA.com.
APRIL 7-9
Interstate Miniature Horse Club Southwest Classic Horse Show: Interstate Miniature Horse Club was established in 2016 to spread awareness of the breed and to provide local clinics and American Miniature Horse Association/American Miniature Horse Registry qualifying horse shows to owners and trainers in the western U.S. For more information, visit http://www.interstateminihorseclub.com.
APRIL 8-SATURDAY
East Valley Arabian Horse Association Horse Show: 8 a.m. Free spectator admission. For more information, visit EVAHA.org.
APRIL 14-FRIDAY
Sherwood Ranch Timed Events Rodeo: 6-10 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Events include team roping and barrel racing. For more information, visit the Sherwood Rope Horses page on Facebook.
APRIL 21-23
Arizona Painthorse Club “Spring Fling”: Free spectator admission. For more information, go to www.azpaints.org/.
APRIL 28-30
Arizona Reined Cow Horse Association Sherri Gilkerson Memorial: One of the premier performance disciplines in the western horse world bringing the best professional and nonprofessional competitors in the western United States. Horses and riders are judged for their cattle handling abilities. Free spectator admission. Competitions held throughout the day. Learn more at AZRCHA.com.