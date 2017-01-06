Curry, the longtime voice of the Queen Creek High Bulldogs, passes away

Announcer/coach will be honored during tonight’s boys basketball game
On Dec. 20, the Queen Creek High School athletic family lost a friend, a coach and a long-time Bulldog basketball announcer in Don Curry. On Friday, Jan. 6, the boys basketball team will honor his memory at a home game against Higley High School, and another memorial is planned in the future.
(Editor’s note: Mr. Curry will be honored Friday, Jan. 6, during a half-time ceremony at the boys basketball game that will begin at 7 p.m. at the high school, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. During their warm-up, the basketball players will wear T-shirts that sport “Double, double, dribble, dribble,” one of the expressions Mr. Curry was known to say during his color coverage of the games. The school’s athletic department also created an award in Mr. Curry’s name.)
Don was born and raised in California and his announcing career began long before Queen Creek High School. His wife, Dorothy, said he always had a great love for sports and he started announcing at Taft Junior College in the early ‘50s. The small-town California college had a broadcasting booth and it announced football and basketball games there.
As he got older he worked as a salesman and an entrepreneur and he passed that spirit onto his kids. It wasn’t until his daughter made the cheer team as a freshman in high school that his announcing started up again.
“Our daughter made the cheer team and Don went to watch her every game,” said Dorothy. “He never missed a game and one night they needed a replacement for their announcer so he volunteered.”
That one game started an 18-year career of announcing basketball at Ponderosa High School. He was known as “The voice of El Dorado.” He even announced at the state playoff games in Arco Arena in Sacramento for 11 years.
Moves to Queen Creek
The Currys made the move to Arizona in 2004 and Don was itching to get back onto the court. It was fate that brought him and Queen Creek High School’s athletic director at the time, Tot Workman, together. Don started announcing right away. His first game was a football game that one of his grandsons was playing in at Highland High School. From then on his announcing took off as a Bulldog.
“He announced football, baseball and even track at Queen Creek, but basketball was always his favorite,” said Dorothy. “He loved Queen Creek, he loved those kids and he loved basketball.”
He enjoyed announcing basketball because he could show a little more of his personality. He was always making fans and players laugh with his famous sayings like “double double, dribble dribble” and “pack your bags, folks—she’s traveling.”
“Don had a great love for the Bulldogs,” said Kylee Bean, former QCHS girls basketball head coach. “He particularly enjoyed sharing his talents as announcer and I will always remember his famous sayings. He was a wonderful man who gave QC basketball a voice.”
Boys basketball head coach Troy Gibson said Don was more than just an announcer. He loved the game and he shared that passion with everyone he met. He helped keep stats, discussed the games alongside the coaches and even offered to announce at away tournaments and games.
“Don was an icon with our team and has been a fixture at the boys’ home games for the last 11 years,” said Mr. Gibson. “He was always so supportive of the team and coaches. He was always a part of the coaches conversations on the way home from games. He was a great fan of basketball and a huge supporter of the program. We will miss Don’s energy, enthusiasm and passion for Queen Creek basketball.”
Don did what he loved up to the very end. He announced his last game on a Tuesday night and passed away just over a week later. He even traveled to away games with the teams.
“No other team would’ve let him travel with them like that,” said Dorothy. “They loved him as much as he loved them.”
Life beyond the Bulldogs
When not announcing basketball games, Don was busy serving in his church, spending time with family and teaching religion classes at the prisons.
He taught religion to the inmates, both men and women, at the prisons for almost 50 years.
“When someone would ask if he could do something Tuesday, dad (Don) would often joke that he couldn’t because he would be in jail that day,” said his son, Mark Curry.
Remembering Don
Though gone, Don’s influence and spirit will continue at Queen Creek High School. Boys basketball will start this year by giving one player the Don Curry Award at the end of each season.
“We will be starting a new award that will be given out every year,” said Coach Gibson. “The Don Curry—Love of the Game Award will be given to a player in our program who personifies Don’s enthusiasm, commitment and loyalty and someone who demonstrates an outstanding example of a true love for the game of basketball.”
Don will also be inducted into the Queen Creek High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Throughout the rest of the season, the boys and girls basketball teams will be selling shirts at home games that feature Don’s famous saying: “Double double, dribble dribble” for $6. All of the proceeds from the sales will be given to the Curry family.
Also, the girls basketball team will honor Don at a date to be announced later.
