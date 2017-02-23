Desert Diamond Barrel Race and Futurity coming to Horseshoe Park in Queen Creek

The following are a sampling of events scheduled to take place at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. Spectator admission is free to many of the events. For more information about the park, visit http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre. For a full calendar of events, visit www.queencreek.org.
MARCH 1, 8-WEDNESDAY
Sherwood Ranch Timed Events Rodeo: 6-10 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Events include team roping and barrel racing. For more information, visit the Sherwood Rope Horses page on Facebook.
MARCH 3-5
Desert Diamond Barrel Race and Futurity: 7 p.m. Friday, noon on Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. For futurity, derby youngsters and open 4Ds. For more information, visit the Desert Diamond Barrel Races page on Facebook.
MARCH 4-SATURDAY
Chandler Vaqueros Saddle Club: 10 a.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Grand entry starts at 9:45 a.m. Free spectator admission. Riders from this gymkhana organization will be: groups for ages 3-8 and 9-12 and 13-18, goat tying, barrels and Washington poles; and for groups ages 19-39 and 40 and older, tunnel vision, barrels and Washington poles. Events are held throughout the day. For more information, visit CVSC.net.
MARCH 5-SUNDAY
San Tan Karting: 8 a.m. San Tan Karting is focused on giving young dirt racers in Arizona a chance to develop their skills in Quarter Midgets and Outlaw Karts. Quarter Midget racing is a form of automobile racing. The cars are approximately one-quarter the size of a full-size midget car. The adult-size midget being raced during the start of quarter-midget racing, used an oval track of one-fifth-mile in length. The drivers are typically restricted to ages 5-16. There is a $5 admission fee for spectators ages 12 and older. Children under 12 are admitted free. For more information, visit www.santankarting.com.
MARCH 9-12
Wild West U.S. Dog Agility Regional Championship: Times are 5- p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday. A U.S. Dog Agility Association-sanctioned event. For more information, visit http://topnotchcanines.com/tnc_events/usdaa-mar/.