Don Curry, QCHS athletic announcer, passes away
Don Curry, the voice of Queen Creek High School athletic games, passed away Dec. 20. On the QCHS Athletics Department website and Facebook page, the staff posted the following announcement on Dec. 20:”Good afternoon,
It is with great sadness that we have to inform you that Don Curry passed away this afternoon. Don was a part of our Bulldog family for many years as our athletic announcer. His passing is an incredible loss and he will be missed by all. Funeral arrangement details will be sent as we are made aware of them.
Thank you,
QCHS Athletics
