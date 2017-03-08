Early registration under way for San Tan Youth Football League

Registration for the fall 2017 season is open for the San Tan Youth Football League. The league is a town of Queen Creek youth sports partner.
Early registration for tackle football is available for $175, with fees increasing after April 15.
The equipment rental is $40. Registration for flag football is $90 and includes the jersey.
San Tan Youth Football offers tackle football programs for children ages 6-14 years and flag football for children ages 5-12. Flag football will run August-October. Tackle football will run September-December.
Practices and games will be held at parks and schools in the town of Queen Creek.
San Tan Youth Football strives to teach the fundamentals of football while instilling positive values of sportsmanship, teamwork, self-esteem and confidence.
To register or for more information about the San Tan Youth Football League, visit STYFL.com.