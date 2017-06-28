Fire ban in effect for all Maricopa County parks

A fire ban is under way at all parks in the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation system to limit the possibility of starting a brush fire, which could cause serious damage to the parks.
The fire ban includes the use of campfires, fire pits and charcoal grills.
However, it is still acceptable to use gas/propane grills in designated areas such as ramada areas, semi-developed and developed camping sites, and along the shoreline at Lake Pleasant Regional Park.
Locally, the ban pertains to San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek.
The parks have stopped selling firewood during this time. Violation of this park rule, Rule 113, may result in a citation, according to the San Tan Mountain Regional Park website: http://www.maricopacountyparks.net.
Smoking in the parks is still permissible, but all park users are strongly encouraged to be responsible in their use and ensure that all cigarettes are properly extinguished and placed in trash receptacles.
A date to lift the fire ban has not been identified and will be determined by the amount of rain Maricopa County receives during the monsoon season.
For more information locally, call San Tan Mountain Regional Park at 480-655-5554.