Gilkerson Memorial, 4-H, QCBRA Friday Night Lights coming to Horseshoe Park

The following listings are a sampling of events scheduled to take place at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. Spectator admission is free to many of the events. For more information about the park, visit http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre. For a full calendar of events, visit www.queencreek.org.
APRIL 28-30
•Arizona Reined Cow Horse Association Sherri Gilkerson Memorial: One of the premier performance disciplines in the western horse world bringing the best professional and nonprofessional competitors in the western United States. Horses and riders are judged for their cattle handling abilities. Free spectator admission. Competitions held throughout the day. Learn more at AZRCHA.com.
•Maricopa County 4-H Horse Regionals: Events held throughout the day daily. The Maricopa County 4-H program brings local youth ages 5-18 to Horseshoe Park for various competitions over three days. Free spectator admission. Learn more at https://extension.arizona.edu/4h/maricopa.
MAY 2-TUESDAY
•Fat, Furry and Founder Educational Seminar: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Hosted by Horseshoe Park. The topic is understanding equine metabolic syndrome, pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction, or PPID; and farrier mechanics for laminitis. It will be presented by Ed Voss, DVM, DACVIM of Arizona Equine Medical and Surgical Centre; Eileen Katz of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health; and Eddie Palacios, CJF with Arizona Equine. Food and beverages will be provided. There also will be raffles, door prizes and educational handouts. The deadline to RSVP is April 28. To register, visit the Fat, Furry and Founder event page on Facebook.
MAY 5-FRIDAY
•QCBRA Friday Night Lights: 4-10 p.m. Free spectator admission. Presented by the Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association May-August. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/qcbra/.
•Bar 92 Productions Team Roping: 5 p.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
MAY 6-SATURDAY
•East Valley Arabian Horse Association Show: 10 a.m. Free spectator admission, This is a classic Arabian horse show hosted by the East Valley Arabian Horse Association. Events take place throughout the day. For more information, visit EVAHA.org.
MAY 12-FRIDAY
