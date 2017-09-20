Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo this weekend in Queen Creek to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims

The following are a sampling of events scheduled to take place at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. Spectator admission is free to many of the events. For more information about the park, visit http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre. For a full calendar of events, visit www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 22-23
Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Hurricane Harvey Benefit Rodeo: 7 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. Performance shows will feature bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, tie down, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway and barrel racing. Featuring food drives, 50/50 raffles and silent auctions nightly to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Concert with country singer Harry Luge set for Saturday night. General admission tickets cost $25 for VIP, $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. They may be purchased online at https://riderodeonaked.com/p/rodeo-naked-gcpra-rodeo. Produced by Rodeo Naked LLC. For more information, go to www.riderodeonaked.com.
SEPT. 23-SATURDAY
QCBRA Sassy Saturdays: Morning start time is 8-9:30 a.m. Race starts at 10 a.m. Evening start time is 5-6:30 p.m. Race starts at 7 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association as part of its September Buckle Series. For more information, visit the association’s Facebook page or www.qcbra.com.
Chandler Vaqueros Saddle Club: 4 p.m. Free spectator admission. A local area gymkhana organization. Riders are involved in a series of equestrian games such as barrel racing and pole bending. Events held throughout the day. Learn more at CVSC.net.