Hiking, biking, snakes and butterfly gardens at San Tan Mountain park

The following events are taking place at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek. For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/. Entrance to the park is $6 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission.
OCT. 11-WEDNESDAY
Night Shredders Mountain Biking: 6-8 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes-sponsored Night Shredders. Note new time. Bikers looking for an adventure where his or her trail-riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. On the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens one’s senses, sharpens one’s skills and can make a biker feel more alive. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flag pole at 5:50 p.m.
OCT. 12-THURSDAY
Planting a Hummingbird and Butterfly Garden: 9-11 a.m. Living in the low desert of Arizona residents are privileged to have “flying jewels” in the yards year round. Would you like to know how to attract the birds and butterflies that call our environment home? Join the San Tan Valley Master Gardeners as they present a program that helps people know more about adding plants to their landscape that will do just that. They will have on display the types of plants that will help attendees enjoy the wildlife in their yard and provide take-home information. Meet inside the Nature Center.
OCT. 14-SATURDAY
Trailwork Volunteer Day: 7-10 a.m. Trail volunteers provide a much-needed source of labor to assist park staff with trail repair and enhancements. This, in turn, helps provide for visitor safety and natural/cultural resource protection. Rangers are looking for a few good volunteers to lend a hand. Potential projects include helping with pruning, erosion control, post installation and trail improvements. By the end of the day, each volunteer will know the basics of trail maintenance and have an insider’s view of the park. Volunteers will start at 7 a.m. and be on the trails for two-three hours, depending upon the temperature. Meet in the picnic area near the Nature Center. Dress appropriately for the weather. Bring water, gloves, hat, sunscreen and any tools one might have (the park will provide tools for volunteers who do not own them). Suitable for ages 12 and up. RSVP by e-mailing Ranger Nikki at: nikkibunnell@mail.maricopa.gov or call her at 480-655-5554.
OCT. 19-THURSDAY
San Tan Hikers: 7:30-9 a.m. The ranger will guide the in-house hiking group on an easy/moderate 3-mile hike. Hikers will enjoy the scenery, point out interesting plant and animal life and chat about what the fall season means to the desert. Be sure to wear closed-toe shoes and bring water, a hat and sunscreen. Meet at the main trailhead.
All About Sonoran Desert Snakes: 1-2 p.m. When it comes to snakes in the desert, many residents and visitors focus only on the area’s infamous rattlesnakes. However, there are also several non-venomous snakes that are found in the park and the surrounding area. This indoor class will shed light on both types of snakes — their anatomy, behaviors and benefits to humans. Attendees will even have an opportunity to “meet” some who serve as animal ambassadors in the park’s critter room. Meet in the Nature Center.
OCT. 21-SATURDAY
Beginner Skill Level Mountain Bike Ride: 7-9 a.m. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Local experts will be available to help novice riders understand his or her bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. This is an opportunity to be around others who are passionate about mountain biking as a sport to have fun and get some exercise. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water and an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.
Early Bird Hike: 7:30-9:30 a.m. Rise and shine nice and early and get on board this ranger-led moderate hike. Hikers make a loop that is just over 4.5 miles using Hedgehog, San Tan and Moonlight trails. The journey will provide views of creosote flats, rocky outcrops, Malpais Hills and the “big city life” to the west of the park. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, hat, sunscreen. Meet at the main trailhead.