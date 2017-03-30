Inaugural cycling event to increase traffic April 1 on QC Wash Trail

Mar 30th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Cycle the Creek event will be held on Saturday, April 1, starting at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. The free community ride will begin at 9 a.m.

The free community bike ride celebrating Valley Bike Month will take place on the Queen Creek Wash Trail. The trail will remain open to the public, but users should plan for increased traffic on the trail from Ellsworth Road west to Sossaman Road.

Check in for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. with a variety of activities including safety demos, a tune-up zone, food trucks and music.

The event is open to all ages and all skill levels. The course includes water and bathroom stops along the way, including a stop at the future West Park site.

Attendees must bring their own bikes and are encouraged to wear bike helmets.

CycleTheCreek Route Map FINAL

For more about the event visit QueenCreek.org/CycleTheCreek.

Tags: · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie