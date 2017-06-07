Learn about heat safety, sunset photography, scorpions at San Tan Mountain park

The San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek, hosts events throughout the month. Entrance to the park is $6 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission. For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/.

Learn all about scorpions at the park during a class at 7 p.m. June 17. Afterward, starting at 8 p.m., participants may join in the scorpion scavenger hunt. (Special to the Independent/San Tan Mountain Regional Park)

JUNE 7-WEDNESDAY

San Tan Night Shredders: Note new time. 8-10 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes Night Shredders. Meet at the flag pole at 7:50 p.m. Looking for an adventure where trail riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. When biking on the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens senses, sharpens skills and makes a person feel more alive. And isn’t that why people bike in the first place? The parks policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means they ride together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet and please bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form.

JUNE 8-THURSDAY

San Tan Hikers: 7-8 a.m. Get in a nice workout before the sun gets too high in the sky with this easy/moderate hike that is approximately 2.5 miles long. The saguaro blooms and valley view will in the morning will be inspiring so be sure to have a camera handy. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, hat and sunscreen. Meet at the main trailhead.

JUNE 10-SATURDAY

Early Bird Hike: 6:30-7:30 a.m. The county parks are getting Wet ‘n’ Wild this summer. Join park rangers for an easy/moderate 2-mile hike. This fun journey is suitable for all ages and is sure to give hikers an appreciation for the treasures in the Sonoran Desert. As a bonus for getting up so early to participate, the park will give away a four-pack of tickets to Wet ‘n’ Wild Water Park.What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, hat and sunscreen. Meet at the main trailhead.
Beginner Skill Level Mountain Bike Ride: 7-9 a.m. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Local experts will be available to help riders understand their bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. “No Rider Left Behind” is the policy because everyone rides in a group. Under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Essentials: water, helmet, extra tube, tools to change a flat tire. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.

JUNE 14-WEDNESDAY

San Tan Night Shredders: Note new time. 8-10 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes Night Shredders. Meet at the flag pole at 7:50 p.m. Looking for an adventure where trail riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. When biking on the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens senses, sharpens skills and makes a person feel more alive. And isn’t that why people bike in the first place? The parks policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means they ride together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet and please bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form.

JUNE 15-THURSDAY

Lunchtime Learning, Heat Safety: 1-2 p.m. Summer doesn’t mean that people need to pack away their hiking shoes and hide indoors. Hitting the trail early is one way to work out before the heat becomes dangerous. There are also other things people can do to prepare and protect themselves, including pre-hydration and wearing proper clothing and accessories. Bring a lunch to this indoor discussion that shares tips on how to have a successful summertime hike. Meet in the Nature Center.
Sunset Photography Walk: 7-8 p.m. Visit the park for a short walk to explore some great vantage points for capturing a desert sunset. Participants will discuss some artistic elements that help create a great image and test different photo techniques. This is a way to get acquainted with a standard digital or phone camera. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water and camera. Meet at the main trailhead.

JUNE 17-SATURDAY

All About Scorpions: 7-7:30 p.m. On a warm summer night, scouring the desert floor, the scorpions of San Tan look for their next meal. But what are the “big three” of San Tan? Learn about the facts, myths and reputation behind these mysterious creatures during a short presentation in the Nature Center. After the talk, rangers will give away a four-pack of tickets to Wet ‘n’ Wild Water Park. And then, participants will be ready to see some scorpions face to face on trail during a scorpion scavenger hunt starting at 8 p.m. Raffle tickets will be issued one per family. Must attend classroom program in full and be present to win.

