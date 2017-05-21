Local scouts pitch in to clean San Tan Mountain park

It’s easier to spot snakes and other critters moving through San Regional Mountain Regional Park thanks to members of Boy Scout Troop 283.
Peter Marsala, who oversees park maintenance, said the scouts on May 13 cleared overgrown vegetation from around the parking lot fencing and nearby water pump and well.
That makes it safer for his crew to walk through the park and do their jobs.
“They are a good group of guys,” Mr. Marsala said about the scouts during a phone interview. “They work hard and they follow direction well.”
This is not the first time Troop 283 has worked at the park. Earlier this year, Mr. Marsala said, troop members made improvements to the children’s educational center inside the Visitor Center.
About five years ago, Mr. Marsala estimated, another group helped to enhance the critter habitat inside the Visitor Center as part of an Eagle Scout project.
The scout took photos of the park and installed them to serve as backgrounds to the interactive displays.
Park employees say they appreciate all the work the scouts have volunteered.
“We have very little staff here, so when we get the scouts, we put them to work and they really do a great job,” Mr. Marsala said.
Ranger Nikki was equally grateful to the scouts.
“We truly appreciate all of your hard work and dedication. You rock,” she wrote on the park’s Facebook page.
San Tan Mountain Regional Park is at 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek. For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/.
