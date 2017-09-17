Lunchtime class explores the geology of San Tan Mountain

San Tan Mountain Regional Park in Queen Creek offers a variety of classes and events each month that deal with the area’s unique desert terrain.
On Sept. 28, it will offer Lunchtime Learning Presents San Tan Geology, an hour-long class that starts at 1 p.m. inside the park’s Nature Center.
People who have been to the park before or have simply seen the mountains in the distance may have wondered: How did those mountains get there? This indoor class will explain the basic geologic history of the park and explore how erosive forces may shape the park’s future.
Rangers will point out specific features that can be found along on the trails so that visitors can plan their next hike. Feel free to pack a lunch for this casual discussion.
In addition, the following events are taking place at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek.
Entrance to the park is $6 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission.
For more information and an extended schedule of events, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/.
SEPT. 20-WEDNESDAY
Night Shredders Mountain Biking: 7-9 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes-sponsored Night Shredders. Bikers looking for an adventure where his or her trail-riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. On the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens one’s senses, sharpens one’s skills and can make a biker feel more alive. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flag pole at 6:50 p.m.
SEPT. 21-THURSDAY
San Tan Hikers: 7-8:30 a.m. The ranger will guide the in-house hiking group on an easy/moderate 2.5-mile hike. Hikers will look for lizards and birds along the way and talk about how monsoons benefit the desert environment. Afterwards, participants will cool off in the Nature Center and meet the residents of the Critter Room. Be sure to bring water, a hat and sunscreen. Meet at the main trailhead.
SEPT. 23-SATURDAY
Beginner Skill Level Mountain Bike Ride: 7-9 a.m. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Local experts will be available to help novice riders understand his or her bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. This is an opportunity to be around others who are passionate about mountain biking as a sport to have fun and get some exercise. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water and an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.
SEPT. 28-THURSDAY
Sunset Photography Walk: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join park rangers for a short walk to explore some vantage points for capturing a desert sunset. They will discuss some artistic elements that help create a great image and test different photo techniques. This is a great way to get acquainted with a standard digital or phone camera. Rangers hope that the end of monsoon season brings some great cloud cover to make for a dramatic scene and stunning captures. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water and camera. Meet at the main trailhead.