Maricopa county bans smoking in parks system

The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department initiated its annual fire ban on May 8.
The department then took additional steps late last month to protect the parks due to the extremely dry conditions.
On Monday, June 26, it prohibited smoking in Maricopa County parks, except within an enclosed vehicle or at developed recreation sites such as parking lots, picnic ramadas or campsites.
This restriction is in alignment with the U.S. Forest Service and BLM that essentially have similar restrictions.
“We’ve added the smoking restriction to our fire ban in hopes of lessening the chance of human-caused wildfires, which could result in serious damage to the parks and the safety of our guests. Individuals who smoke in the designated areas are also being asked to please make sure all materials are fully extinguished prior to leaving the area,” R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department director, said in a press release.
The normal restrictions also include bans on the use of all campfires, fire pits and the use of charcoal in grills or any other manner.
It is acceptable to use gas/propane grills in designated areas. Violation of Park Rule R-113 may result in a citation.
A date to lift the fire ban has not been established, but may be determined by the amount of rain received during the monsoon season.
The ban applies to San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek, and Usery Mountain Regional Park, 939 N. Usery Pass Road in Mesa, and well as the remaining nine parks in the Maricopa County system.
They are: Lake Pleasant Regional Park, White Tank Mountain Regional Park, Adobe Dam Regional Park, Buckeye Hills Regional Park, Estrella Mountain Regional Park (excludes turf area), Hassayampa River Preserve, McDowell Mountain Regional Park, Cave Creek Regional Park and Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area.
For more information about the fire ban, call the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department at 602-506-2930 or visit http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/.