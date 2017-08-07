Master gardeners, park partner for monthly nature series at San Tan Mountain park

Learn how to plant a hummingbird, butterfly garden at October class
San Tan Mountain Regional Park and the Arizona Master Gardeners of San Tan Valley are partnering for a series of monthly programs that will take place October-May at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek.
The program details for the Butterflies and Birds Fall Series are:
•Thursday, Oct. 12: Planting a Hummingbird and Butterfly Garden, 9-11 a.m. Living in the low desert of Arizona we are privileged to have “flying jewels” in our yards year-round. Would you like to know how to attract the birds and butterflies that call our environment home? Join the San Tan Valley Master Gardeners as they present a program that helps you know more about adding plants to your landscape that will do just that. They will have on display the types of plants that will help you enjoy the wildlife in your own yard and provide take-home information. Meet inside the Nature Center.
•Thursday, Nov. 9, Developing a Monarch Waystation: 9-11 a.m. This program builds on the Oct. 12 event by giving you information on attracting Monarch butterflies to your home as they migrate to their winter grounds in Mexico. These beautiful creatures face an arduous journey south and the San Tan Valley Master Gardeners will show you how to create a much-needed rest stop for them in your backyard. As with the October program, butterfly-friendly plants will be on display and take-home information will be available. Meet inside the Nature Center.
•Saturday, Dec. 9, Make-and-Take Pinecone Bird Feeder: 10 a.m.-noon. This program is for the whole family and is sure to bring out the “kid in you.” The San Tan Valley Master Gardeners will have all the supplies to help you make a pinecone bird feeder to take home and put in your yard or share as a fun gift for a special person in your life. Note that in consideration of peanut allergy issues, we will not have any peanut-related products at this event. We hope to see you there. Meet outside the Nature Center.
While the program details for subsequent classes have not been finalized, I can share that the topics will be:
Winter series
•January: Organic Gardening Basics,
•February: Make-and-Take Bird Nesting Materials “Gift Bag”
•March: San Tan Seed Pods and Seed Ball Make-and-Take
Spring series
•April: Composting and Vermiculture 101
•May: Sunset Saguaro Stroll
For more information, visit our website at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/ or call 480-655-5554.
Editor’s note: Nikki Bunnell is the interpretive ranger at San Tan Mountain Regional Park. Class admission is included in the $6 per vehicle park admission fee.