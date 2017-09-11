This month at San Tan Mountain Regional Park

The following events are taking place at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek. For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/. Entrance to the park is $6 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission.
SEPT. 16-SATURDAY
All About Scorpions/Scorpion Scavenger Hunt: 7-7:30 p.m./8 p.m. Meet in the Nature Center. On a warm summer night, scouring the desert floor, the scorpions of San Tan look for their next meal. But who are the “big three” of San Tan? Learn about the facts, myths and reputation behind these mysterious creatures during a short presentation. Once participants have learned all about scorpions, they will be ready to meet them face to face on the scorpion scavenger hunt that follows the class at 8 p.m. Scorpion scavenger hunters will set out on a desert exploration at night to search for these fascinatingly fluorescent creatures and find out just how cool they really are. They should meet at the flag pole just inside the entrance to the park. Bring plenty of water and a black light. Black lights are available for purchase inside the Visitor Center.
SEPT. 20-WEDNESDAY
Night Shredders Mountain Biking: 7-9 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes-sponsored Night Shredders. Bikers looking for an adventure where his or her trail-riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. On the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens one’s senses, sharpens one’s skills and can make a biker feel more alive. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flag pole at 6:50 p.m.
SEPT. 21-THURSDAY
San Tan Hikers: 7-8:30 a.m. The ranger will guide the in-house hiking group on an easy/moderate 2.5-mile hike. Hikers will look for lizards and birds along the way and talk about how monsoons benefit the desert environment. Afterwards, participants will cool off in the Nature Center and meet the residents of the Critter Room. Be sure to bring water, a hat and sunscreen. Meet at the main trailhead.
SEPT. 23-SATURDAY
Beginner Skill Level Mountain Bike Ride: 7-9 a.m. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Local experts will be available to help novice riders understand his or her bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. This is an opportunity to be around others who are passionate about mountain biking as a sport to have fun and get some exercise. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water and an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.