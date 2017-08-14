New kickball league season under way in Queen Creek

League play is under way for the East Valley Kickball Association’s adult co-ed league in Queen Creek.
Competition takes place 7-9 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.
The Friday night season is Aug. 4-Sept. 29. The Saturday night season takes place Aug. 14-Oct. 16.
Each night includes a double-header.
The kickball association is a partner with the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation. League play began Jan. 9, 2016, in Queen Creek.
The league uses rules established by the National Kickball Association to govern its play.
League members will use a standard-size kickball and play games last 40 minutes or five innings. The team with the most points at the end of game play wins.
Teams are composed of 10-12 players, four of whom must be female players.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/eastvalleykickball or call 480-694-4798.