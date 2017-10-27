No. 1-ranked Diablos take on Rhinos Oct. 28 for Pop Warner playoffs

Southeast Pop Warner Diablos have advanced to the State Pop Warner Championship at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at North Canyon High School, 1700 E. Union Hills Drive in Phoenix.
The gate fee is $10.
The No. 1-ranked Diablos will face No. 2 ranked Scottsdale Wolves. If the team wins the state game, they will advance to a regional game on Nov. 18 in San Diego, California.
Diablos won the East Conference playoff game against the North Central Rhinos on Saturday, Oct. 21, with a score of 46-13. The Diablos, with a record of 7-1, scored their highest point total all season with seven touchdowns.
In addition to the Unlimited Diablos, two other Southeast Pop Warner teams are competing for state championship titles Oct. 28 at Sunnyslope High School, 35 W. Dunlap Ave. in Phoenix: the Mitey Mite Crushers will take on the Chandler Razorbacks at 10 a.m. and Pee Wee Coyotes will face the Northwest Kodiaks at 2 p.m.
There is a $10 gate fee.
For more information, visit the Southeast Pop Warner page on Facebook.
Southeast Pop Warner is part of the national Pop Warner association that was founded in 1929 to give youth the opportunity to play football and cheerleading, to not only learn the sports but also the importance of education, according to the group’s website: http://sepopwarner.com/about-pop-warner/.
Southeast Pop Warner participants live in Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Mesa, southeast Chandler, Gilbert, Coolidge and Florence.