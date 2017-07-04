Novices can learn the ins and outs of their mountain bike during beginner’s ride

Learn more about monsoons during lunchtime learning, summer desert events
Come by San Tan Mountain Regional Park 7-9 a.m. Saturday, July 8, for a beginner mountain bike ride among the San Tan Mountains hosted by San Tan Bikes. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels.
Local experts will be available to help novice riders understand his or her bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. This is an opportunity to be around others who are passionate about mountain biking as a sport to have fun and get some exercise. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons.
It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen.
Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.
Below are other events scheduled this month at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek. Entrance to the park is $6 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission. For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/.
JULY 5-WEDNESDAY
Night Shredders Mountain Biking: 8-10 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes-sponsored Night Shredders. Bikers looking for an adventure where his or her trail-riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. On the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens one’s senses, sharpens one’s skills and can make a biker feel more alive. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flag pole at 7:50 p.m.
JULY 12-WEDNESDAY
Night Shredders Mountain Biking: 8-10 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes-sponsored Night Shredders. Bikers looking for an adventure where his or her trail-riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. On the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens one’s senses, sharpens one’s skills and can make a biker feel more alive. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flag pole at 7:50 p.m.
JULY 13-THURSDAY
Lunchtime Learning – Monsoon Season: 1-2 p.m. Many people think of Arizona summer as being dry and hot. While that is true to a point, those who have lived here for a while also know that the desert summer is monsoon season. This is the time for intense thunderstorms, lightning, downpours and haboobs. Bring a lunch to this indoor discussion that explains how this weather pattern happens, why it is important for the desert and what one can do to “weather the storm.” Meet in the Nature Center.
Sunset Photography Walk: 7-8 p.m. Join park rangers for a short walk to explore some good vantage points for capturing a desert sunset. Discuss artistic elements that help create a great image and test different photo techniques. This is an opportunity to get acquainted with a standard digital or phone camera. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water and camera. Meet at the main trailhead.
JULY 15-SATURDAY
Early Bird Hike: 6:30-8 a.m. Join park rangers for a moderate 3-mile hike. This fun journey is suitable for all ages and is sure to give hikers an appreciation for the treasures in the Sonoran Desert. After the hike, participants can stop in the Visitor Center to cool off and meet the residents of the park’s Critter Room. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, hat and sunscreen. Meet at the main trailhead.
Beginner Skill Level Mountain Bike Ride: 7-9 a.m. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Local experts will be available to help riders understand their bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. “No Rider Left Behind” is the policy because everyone rides in a group. Under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Essentials: water, helmet, extra tube, tools to change a flat tire. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.
JULY 19-WEDNESDAY
Night Shredders Mountain Biking: 8-10 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes-sponsored Night Shredders. Bikers looking for an adventure where his or her trail-riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. On the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens one’s senses, sharpens one’s skills and can make a biker feel more alive. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flag pole at 7:50 p.m.
JULY 20-THURSDAY
The Summer Desert: 9-10 a.m. Summer in the desert brings super hot temperatures one day and dust storms and monsoons the next. Residents stay cozy in air-conditioned homes and workplaces, but how do plants and animals survive outdoors in such an extreme environment? Join the ranger for an indoor talk about weather patterns, haboobs, thunderstorms and more. Discover what people can learn from nature when it comes to dealing with life in the Arizona desert. Homeschoolers and general public are welcome. Meet in the Nature Center.