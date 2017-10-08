Public encouraged to take 10-minute walk to parks, trails on 10-10

The town of Queen Creek is joining communities across the nation to encourage participation in the 10-minute walk to a park day on Oct. 10.
Organized by the Trust for Public Land, National Recreation and Parks and the Urban Land Institute, the initiative promotes the opportunity to discover, wonder and play through a 10-minute walk to a park.
“I encourage everyone to enjoy the beautiful fall weather and walk to one of our fantastic parks or along one of our trails,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a press release. “As a community, it is important that we have opportunities to promote healthy lifestyles, time to unplug from our various digital demands and a chance for kids to play.”
According to the Trust for Public Land, people who live near parks get more and better exercise and report better mental health than people who don’t, according to the release. Nearby green space makes it easier to socialize, recreate and relax.
The town of Queen Creek offers two community parks: Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road, at Ocotillo Road, and Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, near the town’s municipal complex.
In addition, the town broke ground Aug. 1 on a third park near Sossaman and Ocotillo roads.
The town also offers miles of multi-use trails along the Queen Creek and Sonoqui washes.
To learn more about Queen Creek’s parks and trails, visit QueenCreek.org/Parks.