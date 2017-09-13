QC Barrel Racing Association announces results of Aug. 25 event

QCBRA Sassy Saturdays continue Sept. 16, 23 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre
What a fun night of racing we had during the Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association’s Aug. 25 event held at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre in Queen Creek.
Thank you to all that joined us.
1D fast time went to Jacqueline Nichols on Perks Naughty Girl, with a time of 15.448, winning $177.
The 2D champion was Rhonda Clouse on Scooter, 15.972, winning $159. The 3D champion was Jill Starkey on Rowdy, 16.480, winning $136.
Our 4D champion was Stacy Portonova on Blackjack, 17.565, winning $118.
Our 1D youth champion was Cassie Miller on E.D., with a time of 15.583, winning $106.
The 2D youth champion was Ashley Keeling on Miss Gangsta Chic, 16.120, winning $95. The 3D youth champion was Harley Ward on Zeta, 16.584, winning $81.
And the 4D youth champion was Katie Wilson on Jet 21, 17.748, winning $70.
PeeWee champion Jayden Trent and Masters Champion Clara Ness on Kats Charmed to Fame had a time of 16.021 to win $63.
Thank you to our 2017 sponsors: Desert Mountain Equine, Scott Meyer; San Tan Livestock; Bill Post Farrier Service; EquiStride Therapy, Rene Noriega; and SouthwestBarrels.com, Vin O’Hare.
Our jackpot in the PeeWee race was sponsored by Nutrena Feed. It paid to five placings, for a $34.
There were four 1D riders (time, prize, rider, horse):
1. 21.706, $20, Jayden Trent on Why Two Katie.
2. 24.471, $10, Ryan Seaton on Daisy.
3. 36.823, $5, Lily Prince on Jewel.
4. NT 424.529, $3, Dakota Kitchen on Domino.
The QCBRA jackpot in the youth race was sponsored by Bill Post -Farrier. It paid to four placings for a total jackpot of $903 with 43 riders.
1D placings were:
1. 15.583, $106, Cassie Miller on E.D.
2. 15.630, $79, Kaleb McTygue on Joe.
3. 15.851, $49, Sophia Cruickshank on Chic.
4. 16.034, $ 38, Olivia Gomez on Buck.
2D placings were:
1. 16.120. $95, Ashley Keeling on Gangsta Chic.
2. 16.188, $71, Kaitlyn Coleman on Hector.
3. 16.248, $44, Willow Root on 35.4: 16.365, $34, Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine.
5: 16.457, Flymask Hailey Fletcher on Dan.
6: 16.480, Maya Mendenhall on Cash.
The 3D placings were:
1. 16.584, $ 81, Harley Ward on Zeta.
2. 16.590, $60, Peyton Krahling on Blue.
3. 16.606, $37, Katie Wilson on Lucy.
4. 16.620, $29, Ashley Keeling on JS Smashed My Porscha.
5. 16.623, Flymask Cody Jo Sparks on Sissy.
6. 16.647, Taylor Starkey on Royal.
7. 16.725, Kirsten Brockett on Cowboy.
8. 17.015, Marissa Mansingh on Beau.
9. 17.178, Aubrie Worker on Seven.
10. 17.245, Scout Magill on Jet.
11. 17.360, Tyra Starkey on Lilly.
12. 17.414, Lily Waite on Black Betty Bam Balam.
13. 17.461, Reese Krahling on Ranger.
14. 17.570, Hailey Davis on Charm.
The 4D placings were:
1. 17.748, $70, Katie Wilson on Casino Jet 21.
2. 17.758, $52, Hailey Davis on Osa.
3. 17.865, $33, Chloe Shira on Jesse.
4. 17.935, $25, Nadia Palacios on Dee.
5. 17.943, UsherBrand Cap Tori Wilson on Semper Fi.
6. 17.953, Miranda Mansingh on Diesel.
7. 18.048, Ellie Moore on Magic.
8. 18.145, Sherayl Worker on Cash.
9. 18.352, Tori Wilson on Rebel.
10. 18.418, Caslyn Weidenbener on Fancy.
11. 18.490, Kenzie Bastin on Pearl.
12. 18.517, Lilly Waite on Fireball Cinch.
13. 19.178, Nicole Millspaugh on Starfire.
14. 21.038, Sarah Serrano-Smith on Phoebe.
15. 22.603, Sophie Arkell on LS.
16. 26.056, Reese Krahling on Sunday.
N/T 416.480, Taylor Trapp on Nike.
N/T 416.585, Caysen Weidenbener on Scar.
N/T 417.215, Brandi Hight on Bit of Blonde.
QCBRA Jackpot in Open
Race sponsored by: Desert Mountain Equine
Paying to four placings, jackpot total = $1512, rider count = 54
1D Time = 15.448, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 453.60
2D Time = 15.948, Placings = 11, Pool = $ 408.24
3D Time = 16.448, Placings = 21, Pool = $ 347.76
4D Time = 17.448, Placings = 8, Pool = $ 302.40
Not Placed = 8
1D placings
1. 15.448 $177 Jacqueline Nichols on Naughty
2. 15.577 $132 Tara Seaton on Harley
3. 15.583 $82 Cassie Miller on E.D.
4. 15.630 $64 Kaleb McTygue on Joe
5. 15.767 UsherBrand Cap Bandee Tubbs on Beeps
6. 15.812 Olivia Gomez on Buck
2D placings
1. 15.972 $159 Rhonda Clouse on Miley
2. 15.975 $118 Clara Ness on Target
3. 15.983 $73 Robin Armour on PC
4. 15.995 $57 Willow Root on 35
5. 15.998 Flymask Kelly Trapp on Chance
6. 16.021 Clara Ness on Kats Charmed Ta Fame
7. 16.132 Angelina Pavicevic on Harley
8. 16.266 Kaleb McTygue on Rattle de Chimes
9. 16.365 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine
10. 16.419 Maya Mendenhall on cash
11. 16.429 Angelina Pavicevic on Bucky
3D placings
1. 16.480 $136 Jill starkey on rowdy
2. 16.545 $101 Ronda Alex on Daily
3. 16.557 $63 Becky Mahoney on Peanut Butter
4. 16.561 $49 Peyton Krahling on Blue
5. 16.574 Flymask Robin Armour on Junior
6. 16.647 Taylor Starkey on Royal
7. 16.749 Aimee Laird on Disco Rules
8. 16.835 Karli Scelzi on Charmer
9. 16.864 Jamie Osowski on Shawnee
10. 16.897 Savanna Rose on Casino
11. 16.959 Brittany Ruiz on Shorty
12. 16.996 Sophia Cruickshank on Chic
13. 17.005 Chris Roanhorse on MP ImaDriftinHayday
14. 17.040 Katie Gheen on Ima Troubled Buck
15. 17.139 Nancy Criss on Lil D
16. 17.165 Dusti Baker on Arizona Man
17. 17.178 Katie Wilson on Casino – Jet 21
18. 17.245 Scout Magill on Jet
19. 17.319 Chelsey Raney on Attomic Runner
20. 17.332 Jamie Osowski on Stitch
21. 17.360 Tyra Starkey on Lilly
4D placings
1. 17.565 $118 Stacy Portonova on BlackJack
2. 17.699 $88 Samantha Davis on Sugar
3. 17.943 $54 Becca Porter on Clover
4. 18.153 $42 April Jensen on Easy Little Cartel
5. 18.352 Flymask Tori Wilson on Rebel
6. 18.723 Holly Jo Taylor on Pistol
7. 20.724 Paige Bruins on Pedro
8. 21.462 Bobbi Lorz on CC
N/T 415.754 Stacey Padilla on Jule
N/T 416.119 Alexis Mcquarie on Tank
N/T 416.411 Jill Starkey on Dragon
N/T 416.687 Cody Jo Sparks on Sissy
N/T 416.892 Jeralyn Rotteveel on KZ
N/T 417.215 Brandi Hight on Bit of Blonde
N/T 888.888 Carleigh Huesacker on Pistol
N/T 888.888 Flymask Kimmer Severance on Red Dog
QCBRA Jackpot in Masters & Mens
Race sponsored by: San Tan Livestock
Paying to one placings, jackpot total = $105, rider count = 5
1D Time = 16.021, Placings = 1, Pool = $ 63.00
2D Time = 17.021, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 42.00
1D placings
1. 16.021 $63 Clara Ness on Kats Charmed Ta Fame
2D placings
1. 17.139 $42 Nancy Criss on Lil D
2. 17.565 Stacy Portonova on BlackJack
3. 17.859 Nancy Criss on Lil Mare
4. 21.462 Bobbi Lorz on CC
Editor’s note: Jill Starkey is a member of the Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association.
QCBRA’s Sassy Saturdays racing continues at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 and 23 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. For more information, visit the QCBRA page on Facebook.