QCBRA Friday Night Lights, team roping return to Horseshoe Park

The following are a sampling of events scheduled to take place at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. Spectator admission is free to many of the events. For more information about the park, visit http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre. For a full calendar of events, visit www.queencreek.org.
AUG. 11-FRIDAY
QCBRA Friday Night Lights: 5 p.m. Free spectator admission. Presented by the Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association May-August. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/qcbra/.
AUG. 12-SATURDAY
Bar 92 Productions Team Roping: 5 p.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
AUG. 12-13
San Tan Karting: 8 a.m. both days. Quarter-midget car racing. The cars are about one-quarter the size of a full-sized midget car. The race uses a one-fifth-mile long oval track. Drivers are restricted to ages 5-16. Pit passes are $10. For more information, visit santankarting.com.
AUG. 18-FRIDAY
QCBRA Friday Night Lights: 5 p.m. Free spectator admission. Presented by the Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association May-August. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/qcbra/.
Bar 92 Productions Team Roping: 6 p.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.