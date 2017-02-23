QCHS wrestlers win individual titles, one 2nd-place finish

Queen Creek High School wrestler Denen Fernandez (Special to the Independent/QCHS)

The Queen Creek High School wrestling team led heading into the medal round, but couldn’t hold on, finishing second to Marana Mountain View by just 6.5 points in the DII state championship held Feb. 11-12 in Prescott.

Queen Creek brought 12 wrestlers to the tournament and each of them made it to the second day of matches. Nine of those 12 advanced to the medal round later in the day.

Four wrestlers made it to the championship match: Xavier Rico (113), Denen Fernandez (138), Nick Manuel (152) and Anthony Saba (182).

Fernandez won by decision (5-4) over Bryce Saylor of Centennial and teammate Saba defeated Estevan Galvez of Campo Verde also by decision (3-2).

Queen Creek High School wrestler Anthony Saba (Special to the Independent/QCHS)

Rico and Manuel were both defeated in the final match to take second place.

Chris Reyes placed third in a sudden victory over Kamyn Stonebraker of Liberty.

Jon Matuzak placed 4th, Nick Villalobos won his match to place fifth and Dale Banning and RJ Okonowski each placed sixth.

Editor’s note: Jamie Morris is the staff writer from Queen Creek High School athletics department.

