Queen Creek girls take first, boys third in southeast track championship

The Queen Creek High School track teams hosted the Southeast Valley Championships on Friday, April 21, and both finished the meet in high spirits, with the girls taking in first place and the boys earning a third-place finish.

The meet was a warm-up for the state championships at MCC the first week of May.

Jessica Reynolds of the Queen Creek High School girls track team helped her team to earn a first-place finish at the Southeast Valley Championships held April 21 at the high school campus. (Special to the Independent/Queen Creek High School)

The girls took first out of nine teams in group A, scoring a staggering 176.5 and far surpassing second-place Xavier with 107 points.

Below is a list of top five finishes. The girls had multiple first-place finishes and personal bests on the season:

•Kenashalee Kerr(PR), second in 100M.
•Maely St. Gelais, third in 100M.
•Taylor Cotter, first in 400M.
•Shaynah Hyman (PR), fourth in 1600M, second in 3200M.
•Myreanna Bebe, first in 100M hurdles.
•Girls 4×100 (Alexis Riley, Kenashalee Kerr, Myreanna Bebe and Maely St. Gelais) took second.
•4×400 (Abby Davison, Jade Bellus, Taylor Cotter and Alexus Navarro) and 4×800 (Abby Davison, Jade Bellus, Taylor Cotter and Alexus Navarro) took first.
•Alexis Jones was second in shot put.
•Katie Robinson, third in shot put.
•Madelyn Bailey, first in high jump.
•Nicole Bowman, first in pole vault.
•Portlynd Sparks, fifth in pole vault.
•Kenashalee Kerr (PR), first in triple jump.

Trey Johnson of the Queen Creek High School boys track team competed in the 100-meter and 4X100-meter relay to help his team to earn a third-place finish at the Southeast Valley Championships held April 21 at the high school campus.

The boys placed third out of nine teams in group A. Below is a list of the teams top-five finishes:

•Kavon Jackson (PR), first in 100M.
•Trey Johnson, second in 100M, second in 200M.
•Brycen Schall, second in 400M.
•4x100M: Shayne McKinley, Ian Woods, Kenny Shull and Trey Johnson took first.
•4x400M: Trey Johnson, Shayne McKinley, Jaeden Masse and Brycen Schall took third place.
•Packer Brown, second in shot put.
•Ian Woods, first in triple jump, PR at 42-11.

Editor’s note: Jamie Morris is the staff news writer for Queen Creek High School.

