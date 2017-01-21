Queen Creek Little League to hold tryouts Feb. 4 for all levels

Tryouts for majors through minors teams for the Queen Creek Little League’s spring season will take place 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4, at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S Hawes Road in Queen Creek.

The spring season begins March 3.

Queen Creek Little League baseball is a nonprofit youth organization and chartered member of Little League Baseball under the rules and regulations set forth by the Little League Organization of America.

QCLL was founded in 2006 due to large growth of the community. It is a partner of youth sports with the Town of Queen Creek.

For more information, visit the Queen Creek Little League Facebook page or its website at http://queencreeklittleleague.org/.

