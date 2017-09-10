Queen Creek Parks and Rec Advisory Committee to meet Sept. 12

Members of the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee will hold their next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the town’s Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.
Items for discussion, according to the agenda posted on the town’s website at queencreek.org, include the following:
•Queen Creek Heat Softball Little League close-out report;
•Queen Creek Little League close-out report;
•discussion and possible action on recommendation to the Queen Creek Town Council for naming of West Park project;
•discussion on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update draft; and
•department updates.
The purpose of the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee is to assist and advise Queen Creek Parks and Recreation staff. The committee also acts in an advisory capacity to the town council in the development and continuing review of goals and objectives for Queen Creek’s parks, trails and open spaces as well as recreational programs and events.
For more information, visit the town’s website: http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/committees-commissions-boards-task-forces/parks-recreation-advisory-committee-prac.