Queen Creek youth baseball teams honored as state champions

Local championship youth baseball was recognized Sept. 6 by the Queen Creek Town Council.

Members of the Southeast Valley Pony-13 team, for ages 13-14, top, and the Arizona Dominators Kids Pitch team for ages 6-8, above, were honored with certificates of achievement by the council as the 2017 West Zone Baseball Arizona champions in their respective divisions.

Southeast Valley Pony-13 started its fall season with an opening ceremony and skills competition Sept. 8 at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road, at Ocotillo Road, in Queen Creek.

The team will play its season and tournament games at Queen Creek Middle School, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road, according to the team’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit the Southeast Valley Pony Baseball website at http://www.qcponybaseball.org or visit the team Facebook page.

