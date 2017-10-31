Registration begins Nov. 6 for QC parks and rec programs

Oct 31st, 2017 · by · Comments:

Registration for programs offered this winter by the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Department begins next week.

Queen Creek residents may begin registering Nov. 6. Non-resident registration begins Nov. 13, according to the Experience the QC programs brochure. 

The brochure contains the program listings for winter 2017-18. It may be viewed on the Queen Creek Independent’s website under “Special Sections.”

Early registration is recommended. Every class has a minimum and maximum enrollment to ensure a quality experience.

Classes range from dance, art and hobbies to sports, equestrian, tumbling and fitness.

Registrations are accepted via options listed below:

• Online (credit card): Registration accepted online at QueenCreek.org/Recreation starting Nov. 6. Note: An ActiveNet account needs to be established and approved before registration can be completed online.

• Walk-in (cash, check, credit card, money order, travelers check): Bring registration form and full payment to the Recreation Services office, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday; and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

• Mail (checks only, payable to Town of Queen Creek): Send completed form and full payment to: Town of Queen Creek, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.

For more information, visit the town’s parks and recreation department website at or call 480-358-3700.

Tags: · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie