Registration begins Nov. 6 for QC parks and rec programs

Registration for programs offered this winter by the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Department begins next week.
Queen Creek residents may begin registering Nov. 6. Non-resident registration begins Nov. 13, according to the Experience the QC programs brochure.
The brochure contains the program listings for winter 2017-18. It may be viewed on the Queen Creek Independent’s website under “Special Sections.”
Early registration is recommended. Every class has a minimum and maximum enrollment to ensure a quality experience.
Classes range from dance, art and hobbies to sports, equestrian, tumbling and fitness.
Registrations are accepted via options listed below:
• Online (credit card): Registration accepted online at QueenCreek.org/Recreation starting Nov. 6. Note: An ActiveNet account needs to be established and approved before registration can be completed online.
• Walk-in (cash, check, credit card, money order, travelers check): Bring registration form and full payment to the Recreation Services office, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday; and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
• Mail (checks only, payable to Town of Queen Creek): Send completed form and full payment to: Town of Queen Creek, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.
For more information, visit the town’s parks and recreation department website at or call 480-358-3700.