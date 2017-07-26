Registration for parks and rec classes begins July 29 for QC residents

Registration for the town of Queen Creek’s fall session of recreation classes begins on July 29 for town residents and Aug. 7 for non-residents.
The complete catalog of classes is available online at QueenCreek.org/Recreation and was included in the July 19 issue of the Queen Creek Independent. It also may be viewed in the Special Sections of the newspaper’s website.
“Fall into fun” with a variety of preschool, youth, teen and adult classes ranging from one-day workshops to monthly programs. People of all ages can find favorites like ceramics, dance and ABC/123 or try something new like kickball or Lim Karate.
Classes will be offered August through December at the Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Some classes will be held at an alternate location; additional information is provided in the registration catalog.
Registration for all classes is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is available at the Recreation Annex and online at QueenCreek.org/RecRegistration.
Resident registration is opening two days early in honor of Park and Recreation Month. The month concludes with the town’s Ice Cream Social from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29, at the Recreation Annex.
Hosted by the Queen Creek Town Council, the event provides an opportunity for residents to learn more about what’s happening in town while enjoying a delicious Dilly Bar from Dairy Queen.
For additional information about Queen Creek’s recreation division, visit QueenCreek.org/Recreation.