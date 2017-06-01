Registration under way for education foundation bowling tournament
Registration is being accepted for the Queen Creek Schools Education Foundation’s second annual fundraising bowling tournament.
It will take place 4-7 p.m. June 8 at Flipside Entertainment, 4874 S. Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.
The cost is $100 per player.
Money raised pays for teacher grants and student scholarships.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information and to download a registration form, visit www.qcusd.org/Education_Foundation.
