Registration under way for June basketball skills camp for grades K-12

Boys and girls in kindergarten through 12th grades are invited to participate in the annual basketball camp offered by Queen Creek High School. The skills camp is run by the high school’s coaching staff along with some of its current players.
Now in its 20th year, the camp focuses on basic fundamentals and includes instructional stations, drills and daily contests. All campers will receive an official T-shirt.
Prizes and treats will be awarded every day at the end of camp, according to Troy Gibson, the boys varsity coach at the high school.
In addition, elementary and peewee divisions will receive a “camper of the day” medal and those who sign up for both weeks will receive a camp basketball.
The schedule
The skills camp sessions are scheduled for the weeks of May 30-June 2 (session 1); June 5-8 (session II); and June 12-21 (session III, for high school students only).
Camp hours are 7:30-9:30 a.m. for high school boys, 9-10:30 a.m. for junior/middle school boys, 10-noon for junior high/middle and high school girls, 12:30-2 p.m. for boys and girls ages 8-12, and 2-3 p.m. for boys and girls ages 7 and younger.
The cost
Early registration applies to applications received before May 1. The early registration fee schedule is $55 for one session, $85 for both sessions I and II and $120 for sessions I, II and III (high school only).
Camp registrations may be dropped off in the front office of Queen Creek High School or mailed to the school, Attn: Coach Gibson or Coach Bean, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, Queen Creek AZ 85242.
The registration fee schedule for walk-ups and late registration is $60 for one session, $100 for two sessions and $130 for three sessions, high school only.
For information, e-mail Coach Gibson at tgibson@qcusd.org or Coach Kylee Bean at kbean@qcusd.org.