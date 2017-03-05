Registration under way for next month’s Queen Creek 5

Kick off a fun day of activities with one of the Queen Creek 5 races on April 8. Offering a 5 mile, 5K and half-mile race, the QC5 will be held at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek, prior to the community event Spring into QC.
Looking for more miles? Run the QC5 Double, a combination of the 5 mile and 5k, according to a press release.
Each race is an out-and-back on the Queen Creek Wash trail, heading west from Desert Mountain Park. After the race, stick around for the Spring into QC festivities happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., also at Desert Mountain Park.
The fun-filled family event includes an egg hunt, color splash, great food, and shopping.
Want more fun, physical activity after your QC5? Join the inaugural kickball tournament hosted by East Valley Kickball Association. Check-in for the kickball tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. start.
The double-elimination tournament is open to participants 16 years and older. The tournament will include eight teams on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is available online, in person and by mail.
To register in person or by mail, complete the registration form and return to the Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. The fee is $25 per person.
QC5 race times:
7 a.m. – 5 mile
8 a.m. – 5K
9 a.m. – half mile kids run
QC5 race prices:
Half mile kids run: $10 through Feb. 28; $15 through race day
5K: $3 through Feb. 28; $40 through race day
5 mile: $40 through Feb. 28; $45 through race day
QC5 Double $50 through Feb. 28; $55 through race day
To register for the QC5 or for more information, visit QueenCreek5.org. Race proceeds benefit Shun the Sun Foundation for skin cancer prevention.
For more information about Spring into QC visit QueenCreek.org/SpringintoQC. Vendor late applications will be accepted until March 16 with an additional $25 fee.
For sponsorship opportunities, vendor questions, or to volunteer, call Erica Perez at 480-358-3719 or e-mail her at Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.