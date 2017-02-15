Registration under way for spring recreation classes in Queen Creek

Registration for the town of Queen Creek’s spring session of recreation classes is under way online and at the Queen Creek Recreation Annex.

The complete catalog of classes is available online at QueenCreek.org/Recreation and was included in the Jan. 25 issue of the Queen Creek Independent. Classes are available for all ages and schedules, ranging from one-day workshops to monthly programs.

The catalog may be viewed online on the Special Section page of the Queen Creek Independent at www.queencreekindependent.com.

Fun classes are available to get fit, learn a new skill or expand one’s artistic hobbies and dance moves, according to a press release. Programs are also available for little ones to help them prepare for their academic future and extracurricular activities including cheer, tumbling, karate and taekwondo. Learn CPR/first aid or the basics of horsemanship. There is something for everyone.

Classes will be offered from March through May at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

Registration for all classes is on a first-come, first-served basis and is available at the Recreation Annex and online at www.queencreek.org/RecRegistration.

