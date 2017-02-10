Rodeo volunteer scholarship applications due Feb. 17

Friends of Horseshoe Park, the Queen Creek-based 501(c)3 nonprofit that hosts Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek, is funding two educational scholarships to worthy 2016 Roots ‘N Boots volunteers.
Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
To recognize the youth and young adults who assist the Friends in making the rodeo and its family-friendly activities successful, the organization is offering its younger volunteers the following educational scholarships.
•Top Hand Scholarship: High school students who are a junior or senior as of January and plan on continuing their education past high school.
•Herd Boss Scholarship: College or vocational students who are in their freshman, sophomore or junior year as of January. To be eligible, applicants must meet the following requirements:
•Volunteered for Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek 2016, with a volunteer form on file
•Were not part of the 2016 Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek royalty.
Additional information, requirements, submission instructions and the Application Packet can be found on the Friends of Horseshoe Park website.
The recipients will be announced during Roots ‘N Boots 2017. Roots ‘N Boots Creek takes place March 15-19 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.
For more information about the event, visit www.rootsnboots.org.