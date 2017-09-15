Roots N’ Boots organizers seek members for new youth advisory committee

Friends of Horseshoe Park and Roots N’ Boots Rodeo organizers would like to involve more local youth in the organization and planning of the annual rodeo. The committee would like to hear youth input along with the opportunity to work directly with committee chairs and/or board members in certain areas.
The hope is that this will not only create a path for youth to continue the rodeo tradition, but to also have a voice in a Queen Creek signature community event, according to a press release.
Requirements
Requirements include:
- Attend monthly rodeo meetings once a month. They are planned for 7-9 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at a town of Queen Creek office.
- Depending on the area of assistance, they may need to attend separate meetings and/or conference calls with chair and volunteers.
- Check e-mails frequently for rodeo updates.
- Leading up to the rodeo, additional meetings and/or time may be needed.
- Get input from their peers and neighbors and find out what they like and what they would like to see. Provide area with a voice regarding Roots N’ Boots events.
- Learn about the rodeo.
- Keep communication with Roots N’ Boots Youth Leader Myrna Flores and the Roots N’ Boots chair that they will be assisting.
Areas of interest youths can work on include: volunteers, site, arena, marketing, hospitality, entertainment (outside arenas), parking, tickets and family and teen events.
Current members
Youths who have already volunteered for the committee were introduced at the Sept. 9 kickoff event. Most reside in Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and Gilbert.
They were chosen for their past involvement with Roots N’ Boots Rodeo and other community events, according to the release.
They are: Mikaya Askey, Montana Flores, Dakota Flores, Cheyenne Flores, Grace Waaramaa, Maaiken Kimball, Bailey Roden, Marissa Mansingh, Abby Henderson, Hunter Jorgensen, Jessica Quesada, Garrett Norris, Dakota Schian and Mackenzie Schian.
For more information, e-mail Ms. Flores at horseqc4h@gmail.com.