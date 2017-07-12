Scorpion events return to San Tan Mountain Regional Park

Events involving a unique desert dweller — the scorpion — will return this month to San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek.
The indoor class All About Scorpions will take place 7-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in the Nature Center. The class is limited to 50 participants.
On a warm summer night, scouring the desert floor, the scorpions of San Tan look for their next meal. But who are the “big three” of San Tan? Learn about the facts, myths and reputation behind these mysterious creatures during a short presentation.
After the talk, park rangers will give away a four-pack of tickets to Wet ‘n’ Wild Water Park.
One raffle ticket will be issued per family. People must attend the All About Scorpions program in full and be present to win.
Once participants have learned all about scorpions, they will be ready to meet them face to face on the scorpion scavenger hunt that follows the class at 8 p.m.
Scorpion scavenger hunters will set out on a desert exploration at night to search for these fascinatingly fluorescent creatures and find out just how cool they really are. They should meet at the flag pole just inside the entrance to the park.
Participants will use a 1-mile-long trail that is suitable for wide-wheeled strollers. Everyone should wear closed-toe shoes. They should bring plenty of water and a black light. Black lights are available for purchase inside the Visitor Center.
For more information, call the park office at 480-655-5554 or visit its website at http://www.maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/san-tan-mountain-regional-park/. Entrance to the park is $6 a car. Events are included with the cost of admission.
Other upcoming classes and events include the following:
JULY 13-THURSDAY
Lunchtime Learning – Monsoon Season: 1-2 p.m. Many people think of Arizona summer as being dry and hot. While that is true to a point, those who have lived here for a while also know that the desert summer is monsoon season. This is the time for intense thunderstorms, lightning, downpours and haboobs. Bring a lunch to this indoor discussion that explains how this weather pattern happens, why it is important for the desert and what one can do to “weather the storm.” Meet in the Nature Center.
Sunset Photography Walk: 7-8 p.m. Join park rangers for a short walk to explore some good vantage points for capturing a desert sunset. Discuss artistic elements that help create a great image and test different photo techniques. This is an opportunity to get acquainted with a standard digital or phone camera. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water and camera. Meet at the main trailhead.
JULY 15-SATURDAY
Early Bird Hike: 6:30-8 a.m. Join park rangers for a moderate 3-mile hike. This fun journey is suitable for all ages and is sure to give hikers an appreciation for the treasures in the Sonoran Desert. After the hike, participants can stop in the Visitor Center to cool off and meet the residents of the park’s Critter Room. What to bring: Closed-toe shoes, water, hat and sunscreen. Meet at the main trailhead.
Beginner Skill Level Mountain Bike Ride: 7-9 a.m. This 5.5-mile ride is open to all ages and skill levels. Local experts will be available to help riders understand their bike’s features and learn the ins and outs of safe riding. “No Rider Left Behind” is the policy because everyone rides in a group. Under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Essentials: water, helmet, extra tube, tools to change a flat tire. Meet at the San Tan Trail sign at the main trailhead.
JULY 19-WEDNESDAY
Night Shredders Mountain Biking: 8-10 p.m. Welcome to the San Tan Bikes-sponsored Night Shredders. Bikers looking for an adventure where his or her trail-riding abilities will be challenged, then look no further than the Night Shredders. On the trail at night, every bump, dip and shadow gives an extra pop of adrenaline. Darkness heightens one’s senses, sharpens one’s skills and can make a biker feel more alive. The group’s policy, “No Rider Left Behind,” means everyone rides together in a group for safety reasons. It is mandatory to wear a helmet. Bring plenty of water, an extra tube and tools to change a flat tire, and two sources of light; LED rechargeable lights with at least 650 lumen. Why? The desert gets very dark at night. Riders under 18 years of age must complete a parental consent form. Meet at the flag pole at 7:50 p.m.
JULY 20-THURSDAY
The Summer Desert: 9-10 a.m. Summer in the desert brings super hot temperatures one day and dust storms and monsoons the next. Residents stay cozy in air-conditioned homes and workplaces, but how do plants and animals survive outdoors in such an extreme environment? Join the ranger for an indoor talk about weather patterns, haboobs, thunderstorms and more. Discover what people can learn from nature when it comes to dealing with life in the Arizona desert. Homeschoolers and general public are welcome. Meet in the Nature Center.