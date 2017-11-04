State 4-H competition this weekend at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre

Arizona Thoroughbred Breeders Association sale coming Nov. 13-16 to Horseshoe Park
The Arizona State 4-H Horse Competition is under way Nov. 3-5 at Horseshoe Park.
Spectator admission is free. Competitions start at 8 a.m. and are held throughout the day.
For more information about local 4-H groups, visit https://extension.arizona.edu/4h/maricopa.
In addition, the following are a sampling of events scheduled to take place at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. Spectator admission is free to many of the events.
For more information about the park, visit http://www.queencreek.org/departments/horseshoe-park-equestrian-centre. For events, click on the event calendar in the left-hand column.
NOV. 11-SATURDAY
East Valley Arabian Horse Association Show: 9 a.m. Free spectator admission. A classic Arabian horse show hosted by the East Valley Arabian Horse Association. Learn more at evaha.org.
NOV. 8-12
Arizona Cutting Horse Association: 8 a.m. Free spectator admission. Between October-April, the AZCHA hosts six different five-day events showcasing the best NCHA sanctioning cutting in the western United States. Cutting is an equestrian event in the western riding style where a horse and rider are judged on their ability to separate a single animal away from a cattle herd and keep it away for a short period of time. Events held throughout the day. Learn more at AZCHA.com.
NOV. 13-16
Arizona Thoroughbred Breeders Association Sale: Horses will be available to view Monday afternoon through Thursday morning. The sale will be held in the covered arena Thursday afternoon, Nov. 16. The Arizona Thoroughbred Breeders Association is a 501(c)(5) nonprofit organization. It was established in 1958 and ever since is dedicated to: encourage agriculture and improve the quality of the thoroughbred breed in Arizona; assist ATBA members with breeding, raising and racing thoroughbred horses; promote public interest, acceptance and goodwill for the industry, the sport and the association; work for improved relationships between racetrack management and ATBA members; conduct thoroughbred horse sales, auctions and other fund-raising activities; offer seminars, programs, publications and other services to educate and benefit its members, and support legislation at the federal and state level to grow the breeding and racing industry. For more information, including conditions of sales, visit http://atba.net/.
NOV. 17-FRIDAY
Sherwood Team Roping: 6 p.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. Steve Sherwood has been training head and heel horses for more than 25 years. He has trained horses ridden in the PRCA by cowboys such as world champions Matt Sherwood and Jake Barnes, rookie of the year Kit Sherwood, circuit champions Steve Young and Ralph Gunter as well as many others. He once roped a steer at the BFI with no bridle on his good horse “Roanie”. He will show participating horses how to reach their full potential. Learn more at Sherwood-rope-horses.com.
NOV. 18-SATURDAY
•Chandler Vaqueros Saddle Club: 9 a.m. Free spectator admission. A local area gymkhana organization. Riders are involved in a series of equestrian games such as barrel racing and pole bending. Events held throughout the day. Learn more at CVSC.net.
•Bar 92 Productions Team Roping: 9 a.m. Free spectator admission. This traditional method of handling cattle on the open range involves one rider roping the horns while the other ropes the heels. For more information, visit queencreek.org.
•Desert Diamond Barrel Race: 10 a.m. Free spectator admission.