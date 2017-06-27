State champ Queen Creek Pirates heading to regionals in California

Fundraising under way to finance trip for competition
The Queen Creek Pirates team is the new Arizona State Bronco-11 Division champion in the Arizona Pony West Zone youth baseball league.
The team won the title after beating the Scottsdale Lightning 7-1 during the state championship tournament held June 15-17 at Arrowhead Park in Chandler, according to Brenda Belcastro of Queen Creek.
The win marks the first time the Pirates have a won a state title in their division, a goal team members had set for themselves since the team was created four years ago, Mrs. Belastro said during a phone interview.
The team’s record for last four seasons is 106 wins and 16 losses.
The Belcastro family is involved in the Pirates team. Her son, Braden, plays on the Pirates and her husband, Scott, is the head coach, she said.
The Pirates advance to the West Zone regional championship tournament that will take place July 20-23 in Walnut, California. The team is scheduled to play against a team from Hawaii during the first round of competition, Mrs. Belcastro said.
Players’ parents are hoping to raise $10,000 to cover the costs of hotel accommodations and meals for the team players and their families during the trip.
The team is selling raffle tickets for $10 each for prizes such as restaurant gift cards.
The grand prize is a luxury suite for 18 at an Arizona Diamondbacks’ baseball game. It is valued at $2,000, Mrs. Belcastro said.
The winning tickets will be drawn between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 15 at Fat Willy’s Family Sports Grill, 9937 E. Baseline Road in Mesa, Mrs. Belcastro said.
In addition, Fat Willy’s will donate 20 percent of the dinner sales that take place during the Pirates’ fundraising event — 4-7 p.m. July 15 — to the baseball team.
To purchase tickets, e-mail Mrs. Belcastro at queencreekpirates@gmail.com or message her using the team’s Facebook page at Queen Creek Pirates.
Also, team volunteers will sell tickets and accept donations 4-8 p.m. July 1-2 at the Walmart on Hunt Highway at Gary Road in San Tan Valley.
In addition to the raffle, the parents have set up accounts with two online donation sites: Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/QCPirates and You Caring: https://www.youcaring.com/kevinfike-856920.
For more information about the league, visit http://west.pony.org.
