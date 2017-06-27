State champ Queen Creek Pirates heading to regionals in California

Jun 27th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Fundraising under way to finance trip for competition

 

After four years of league play, the Queen Creek Pirates Pony youth baseball league team has won its first state championship in its division. The Pirates are: front row from left: Miseal Ruan-Leyba, Cater Ward, Cameron Lopez, Braden Belcastro, Troy Schmidt, Nicholas Robison, Kalvin Fike, Brady Monsen, Gerrard Gerken, Jessie Aguirre and Jesse Gomez; and back row from left: Pony President Elizabeth Richter, catching coach and scorekeeper Jacob Pusateri, head coach Scott Belcastro, assistant coach Danny Leyba and assistant coach Hank Gerken. (Special to the Independent/Roxanne Aguirre Photography)

 

The Queen Creek Pirates team is the new Arizona State Bronco-11 Division champion in the Arizona Pony West Zone youth baseball league.

The team won the title after beating the Scottsdale Lightning 7-1 during the state championship tournament held June 15-17 at Arrowhead Park in Chandler, according to Brenda Belcastro of Queen Creek.

The win marks the first time the Pirates have a won a state title in their division, a goal team members had set for themselves since the team was created four years ago, Mrs. Belastro said during a phone interview.

The team’s record for last four seasons is 106 wins and 16 losses.

The Belcastro family is involved in the Pirates team. Her son, Braden, plays on the Pirates and her husband, Scott, is the head coach, she said.

The Pirates advance to the West Zone regional championship tournament that will take place July 20-23 in Walnut, California. The team is scheduled to play against a team from Hawaii during the first round of competition, Mrs. Belcastro said.

Players’ parents are hoping to raise $10,000 to cover the costs of hotel accommodations and meals for the team players and their families during the trip.

The team is selling raffle tickets for $10 each for prizes such as restaurant gift cards.

The grand prize is a luxury suite for 18 at an Arizona Diamondbacks’ baseball game. It is valued at $2,000, Mrs. Belcastro said.

The winning tickets will be drawn between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 15 at Fat Willy’s Family Sports Grill, 9937 E. Baseline Road in Mesa, Mrs. Belcastro said.

In addition, Fat Willy’s will donate 20 percent of the dinner sales that take place during the Pirates’ fundraising event — 4-7 p.m. July 15 — to the baseball team.

To purchase tickets, e-mail Mrs. Belcastro at queencreekpirates@gmail.com or message her using the team’s Facebook page at Queen Creek Pirates.

Also, team volunteers will sell tickets and accept donations 4-8 p.m. July 1-2 at the Walmart on Hunt Highway at Gary Road in San Tan Valley.

In addition to the raffle, the parents have set up accounts with two online donation sites: Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/QCPirates and You Caring: https://www.youcaring.com/kevinfike-856920.

For more information about the league, visit http://west.pony.org.

Tags: · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie