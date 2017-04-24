Summer registration to open May 1 for Queen Creek recreation classes

Stay active this summer by participating in a class or workshop offered through the Queen Creek Recreation Division. Registration for the town of Queen Creek’s summer session of recreation classes begins on May 1 for town residents and May 8 for non-residents.
The complete catalog of classes is available online by clicking on the catalog image above.
Classes are available for all ages and schedules, ranging from one-day workshops to monthly programs.
This year’s roster of classes includes favorites like dance, tumbling, cheer and preschool, according to a press release. Fitness-focused programs will also be offered like Zumba, Silver Sneakers and group classes. New this season is a partnership with Lim Karate offering a variety of classes.
Classes will be offered from June through August at the Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
Registration for all classes is on a first-come, first-served basis. It is available at the Library Recreation Annex and online at QueenCreek.org/RecRegistration.
For additional information about the Recreation Division, visit QueenCreek.org/Recreation.