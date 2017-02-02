Tickets on sale for Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek rodeo, carnival

Signature events return March 15-19 to Horseshoe Park
Roots N’ Boots PRCA Rodeo tickets and carnival tickets are on sale at numerous sites in Queen Creek. This signature event will be held March 15-19 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 East Riggs Road in Queen Creek.
Presented by Banner Ironwood Medical Center, this multi-day event offers a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, vendors, carnival, entertainment and multiple family activities for all ages.
Presale PRCA rodeo and carnival tickets are available at the following Queen Creek locations. Rodeo officials recommend the public call a ticket-sales site for its hours of operation.
- Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre business office, 20464 E. Riggs Road – 480-358-3710
- Dos Cowgirls, 18530 E San Tan Blvd, Ste. 113 – 480-516-1260
PRCA Rodeo tickets only are available at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center box office, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, or by calling 480-987-7469.
The Queen Creek Library Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, is selling carnival tickets only; its phone number is 480-358-3700.
Dos Cowgirls also has Special Kids Rodeo raffle tickets available for purchase.
The PRCA rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. A 3 p.m. matinee will be held on Sunday, March 19.
2017 PRCA rodeo tickets are priced at $16 per adult general admission and $7 for children 12 and under. A family pack including two adult and two children general admission tickets is $40. Box seats are $24 and general admission for active military (with an ID) is $10. Gates open two hours prior to the start of each rodeo performance.
The carnival will be open Friday-Sunday. Presale wristbands are priced at $18 each.
For a complete list of events and for more information visit the Roots N’ Boots website at www.RootsNBoots.org. Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek will be held March 15-19.